SPORTS ALERT: Germantown No. 1 heading into Whitehaven showdown, Cougars and Cards ranked heading championship showdown

Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.

WEEK ELEVEN

1. Germantown (9-0)

(W 42-6 Memphis Central, Fri. @ Whitehaven)

2. Briarcrest (8-1)

(W 42-12 Jackson North Side, Fri. @ St. Benedict)

3. Munford (8-1)

(W 53-34 Kirby, Fri. @ Brighton)

4. Cordova (7-2)

(W 72-63 Arlington, Fri. @ Bartlett)

5. St. Benedict (7-2)

(W 42-12 Memphis Nighthawks, Fri. vs. Briarcrest)

6. Collierville (6-3)

(W 35-33 Houston, Fri. vs. Arlington)

7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (7-2)

(W 45-6 Jackson Christian, Fri. vs. Nashville Christian)

8. Arlington (6-3)

(L 72-63 Cordova, Fri. @ Collierville)

9. Houston (5-4)

(L 35-33 Collierville, Fri. vs. St. George’s)

10.Bartlett (5-4)

(W 38-20 Millington, Fri. vs. Cordova)

10. Brighton (5-4)

(W 69-50 Southwind, Fri. vs. Munford)

WEEK TEN

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. Munford

4. Cordova

5. Arlington

6. St. Benedict

7. Collierville

8. Houston

9. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

10. Bartlett