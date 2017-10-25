Categorized | Education & Safety

Best of the Best: Five MCHS students to perform in Best of the West Nov. 18

Posted on October 25, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Donavon Hughes

Donavon Hughes

MCHS All West group shotThe Millington Central High School Musical Department has recently celebrated the All-Southwest Choir selections of Cassidy Floyd, Haleigh Boykin, Sam Johnson, Kenneth Collier and Donavon Hughes. Hughes earned the recognition of highest scorer out of the 900 participants. He scored 278 out of a possible 300 points in the competition.
Hughes and Johnson earned First Chair spots in the Choir that will perform Nov. 18 at  2 p.m. at the Greater Imani Church located at 3824 Austin Peay Highway in Memphis. Prior to that Saturday, the five MCHS students along with the other 235 selections will participate in a multiple-day clinic with a college music professor.
The All-Southwest students will join their fellow MCHS Choir classmates and members of the MCHS Concert Band for the 2017 Trojan Holiday Concert. This year’s performance is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Millington Civic Center. For more information, call 873-8100.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  