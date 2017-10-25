Best of the Best: Five MCHS students to perform in Best of the West Nov. 18

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Central High School Musical Department has recently celebrated the All-Southwest Choir selections of Cassidy Floyd, Haleigh Boykin, Sam Johnson, Kenneth Collier and Donavon Hughes. Hughes earned the recognition of highest scorer out of the 900 participants. He scored 278 out of a possible 300 points in the competition.

Hughes and Johnson earned First Chair spots in the Choir that will perform Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Greater Imani Church located at 3824 Austin Peay Highway in Memphis. Prior to that Saturday, the five MCHS students along with the other 235 selections will participate in a multiple-day clinic with a college music professor.

The All-Southwest students will join their fellow MCHS Choir classmates and members of the MCHS Concert Band for the 2017 Trojan Holiday Concert. This year’s performance is scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Millington Civic Center. For more information, call 873-8100.