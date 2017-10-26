Millington salutes Veterans Nov. 4

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Millions of Americans dedicate their attention to veterans twice a year — May’s Memorial Day and November’s Veteran’s Day.

The latter is coming up Nov. 11 and Millington, Tenn., is preparing to honor those who served and the current soldiers of the United States with the Fourth Annual Flag City Veteran’s Day Parade along Navy Road set for Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

“Rain, sleet, snow or shine, we’re going to be out there,” Ret. Marine Captain Kapell Eugene said. “I think it’s important because it has always been great. And we’re a military town.

“It’s always good to support those who have or were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice,” he added. “No matter with all our faults, America is still the greatest country in the world. No matter what anybody says. Those who have fought for freedom understand freedom isn’t always free.”

Eugene, a member of the Millington VFW Post 7175, served in two tours overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a part of the 2016 Veteran’s Day Parade as the Master of Ceremonies.

Since the Parade has returned in 2014, after a nearly 40-year absence, the VFW Post 7175 has played a huge part in the preparation and execution of the parade. The city of Millington and several local organizations and businesses contribute to the tribute to our veterans.

Eugene said most Americans understand why it is important to remember those who are serving, who served and have made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America.

“When it comes to Memorial Day, the best thing I can tell somebody with the internet it is to go out there and look,” he said. “Memorial Day is for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. You’re remembering the dead who have fought and died for this country.”

The Parade will give civilians a chance to walk up to a veteran or soldier and say, “Thank you.”

“With Veteran’s Day we’re honoring those who are current fighting or those who have served in some capacity whether that be Armed Forces, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force or Reserves,” Eugene said. “That’s the difference between those two holidays. Most people don’t know when you’re a veteran, especially if you’ve done four years of service or been in any kind of combat or sacrifice of that kind of nature, you sacrifice by being away from your family and friends.

“You’ve been put in some very trying situations,” he concluded. “When you sign up, of course you know that’s what you’re signing up for. I think most people sign up because at the end of the day they really believe in the constitution of the United States of America. We’re against all enemies foreign or domestic.”

The VFW Post 7175 will host veterans and their families after the Parade at 4681 Cuba-Millington Road. For more information on the route and Parade, call Millington Arts and Recreation at 873-5770.