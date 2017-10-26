Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety October 26, 2017

Posted on October 26, 2017.

Public SafetyArrests
Oct. 10- 26-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 38-year-old Covington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order;
Oct. 11- 45-year-old Hickort, Miss., male charged with failure to appear;
Oct. 12- 18-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, license required, obedience to any required traffic-control device and reckless driving;
Oct. 13- 38-year-old Millington male charged with stalking, aggravated assault and vandalism $500 or less; 43-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Oct. 14- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and violation of registration; 21-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear;
Oct. 15- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while restriction in effect, speed limit violation and violation of registration; 37-year-old Atoka female charged with failure to appear; simple possession or casual exchange;

City Court Reports
October 17, 1017
Fines
Tony T. Allen- of 7001 Saddlebrook Drive of Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
John C. Blansett- of 4960 Bilrae Circle of Millington, charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $2,500 bond;
Desiree K. Brown- of 2203 Applemill Drive of Cordova charged with prevs petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant $2,500 bond;
Gina R. Burns- of 2603 Dromedary Drive in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Cherrie F. Bynum- of 101 Dawn Drive in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked or cancelled and improper lights-general, bench warrant $50,000 bond;
Charles M. Cicalla- of 5476 Evening Mist Drive in Arlington, charged with  with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged  with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Adam D. Estes- of 395 Sunflower in Atoka, charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $1,000 bond;
Terrell P. Foster- of 4887 Lanlee Drive in Memphis charged with possession of controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Shawn C. Henley of 6481 Highway 51 North No. 143 of Millington, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine owes $269.75 last paid July 10;
Drusilla S. Johnson- of 4745 Saratoga of Memphis, charged with failure to provide proof of insurance,  guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;  driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Terry Lewis- of 65 Cathi Street in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Chad S. Mims- of 5138 Chantilly Drive in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Jerimiah Nelson- of 492 Fellowship Baptist Church Road in Millington, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine owes $1,430.25 last paid October 12;
Harold Wayne Pepper- of 1914 Highway 14 in Millington charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $500 bond;
Sentences
Julian Ruiz Galindo- of 4942 Bilrae South in Millington charged with driving under the influence, first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail with 11/27 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit time served  and attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year;
Brittney N. Johnson- of 7844 Captain Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrent with possession and charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell amended to simple possession granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens, end of diversion Oct. 16, 2018;
Billie A. Poynor- of 25 N Front Street in Drasco, Ark., charged with petition to revoke probation, found guilty probation extended to 11/29 and continue counseling;
Tommy J. Sawyer- of 2642 Meade Lake Road in Atoka, charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell amended to simple possession granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;
Khrystne M. Slough- of 152 Stimpson Avenue in Munford charged with domestic assault, granted diversion/ probation 11/29 plus cost; do DVAC assessment and parenting classes at Exchange Club, no contact with child until divorce court order visitation;
Samantha White- of 8591 Wells Ext. in Millington charged with vandalism over $500 amended to vandalism under $500 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, restitution to Westside Trailer Park $619.57;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Raymond L. Cobb- of 2144 Wellons Avenue in Memphis charged with possession firearm during comm/att. Danger and possession controlled substance with intent to sell;
Timothy L. Miller- of 4437 Ellen Street in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance;
Robert Adam Nowlin- of 3371 Munford Giltedge Road in Munford charged with possession of a controlled substance and child abuse and neglect;
Phillip N. Smith- of 3909 Sybil Street in Memphis charged with DUI- second offense and reckless driving;
Byron D. Stokes- of Millington charged with aggravated assault amended to domestic assault; stalking, and two counts of vandalism under $1,000;
Jeremy M. Westrich- of 127 Charles Place in Munford, charged with domestic assault and four counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Oct. 8- 7789 Bill Knight Court; 5081 Easley Street/69A; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8039 Highway 51 North; 4303 Water Briar Road;4040 Lucy Road;
Oct. 9- 6656 Highway 51 North; 6959 Cades Brook Cove; 4761 Biloxi Street;
Oct. 10- 7925 Highway 51 North; 4277 Colorday Cove;
Oct. 11- 8220 Bobo Lane; 4836 Navy Road; 4927 Navy Road/1; 3820 Micro Drive; 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 4438 Shelby Road;
Oct. 12- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Oct. 13- 4925 Bilrae South S; 7800 Corsair; 8181 Highway 51 North/404; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Oct. 14- 6850 Singleton Parkway;
Gasoline or Other
Oct. 8- 4750 Navy Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Oct. 9- 385 half mile west of Singleton West; Veterans one mile east of Highway 51;
Oct. 13- Cuba-Millington Road and Highway 51 North;
Sprinkler Activated
Oct. 9- 8239 Highway 51 North;
Lock-out
Oct. 13- 7822 Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 51 North;
DUI Blood Draw
Oct. 12- 4836 Navy Road;
Public Service
Oct. 10- 4006 Crenshaw Road;
Oct. 13- 4049 Kerr Road;
Dispatched
Oct. 8- 4303 Water Briar Road;
Oct. 10- 4707 Allendale Drive;
Disregarded
Oct. 10- 8181 Highway 51 North;
Oct. 12- 4790 Egypt Central Road;
Removal of Victims
Oct. 10- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  