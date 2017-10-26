Public Safety October 26, 2017

Arrests

Oct. 10- 26-year-old Millington female charged with domestic assault; 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 38-year-old Covington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order;

Oct. 11- 45-year-old Hickort, Miss., male charged with failure to appear;

Oct. 12- 18-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, license required, obedience to any required traffic-control device and reckless driving;

Oct. 13- 38-year-old Millington male charged with stalking, aggravated assault and vandalism $500 or less; 43-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Oct. 14- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with simple possession or casual exchange, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and violation of registration; 21-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear;

Oct. 15- 31-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while restriction in effect, speed limit violation and violation of registration; 37-year-old Atoka female charged with failure to appear; simple possession or casual exchange;

City Court Reports

October 17, 1017

Fines

Tony T. Allen- of 7001 Saddlebrook Drive of Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

John C. Blansett- of 4960 Bilrae Circle of Millington, charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Desiree K. Brown- of 2203 Applemill Drive of Cordova charged with prevs petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Gina R. Burns- of 2603 Dromedary Drive in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Cherrie F. Bynum- of 101 Dawn Drive in Memphis charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked or cancelled and improper lights-general, bench warrant $50,000 bond;

Charles M. Cicalla- of 5476 Evening Mist Drive in Arlington, charged with with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Adam D. Estes- of 395 Sunflower in Atoka, charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Terrell P. Foster- of 4887 Lanlee Drive in Memphis charged with possession of controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shawn C. Henley of 6481 Highway 51 North No. 143 of Millington, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine owes $269.75 last paid July 10;

Drusilla S. Johnson- of 4745 Saratoga of Memphis, charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Terry Lewis- of 65 Cathi Street in Drummonds charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Chad S. Mims- of 5138 Chantilly Drive in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, city charge guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Jerimiah Nelson- of 492 Fellowship Baptist Church Road in Millington, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine owes $1,430.25 last paid October 12;

Harold Wayne Pepper- of 1914 Highway 14 in Millington charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $500 bond;

Sentences

Julian Ruiz Galindo- of 4942 Bilrae South in Millington charged with driving under the influence, first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail with 11/27 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit time served and attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year;

Brittney N. Johnson- of 7844 Captain Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost concurrent with possession and charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell amended to simple possession granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens, end of diversion Oct. 16, 2018;

Billie A. Poynor- of 25 N Front Street in Drasco, Ark., charged with petition to revoke probation, found guilty probation extended to 11/29 and continue counseling;

Tommy J. Sawyer- of 2642 Meade Lake Road in Atoka, charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell amended to simple possession granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, random drug screens;

Khrystne M. Slough- of 152 Stimpson Avenue in Munford charged with domestic assault, granted diversion/ probation 11/29 plus cost; do DVAC assessment and parenting classes at Exchange Club, no contact with child until divorce court order visitation;

Samantha White- of 8591 Wells Ext. in Millington charged with vandalism over $500 amended to vandalism under $500 granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, restitution to Westside Trailer Park $619.57;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Raymond L. Cobb- of 2144 Wellons Avenue in Memphis charged with possession firearm during comm/att. Danger and possession controlled substance with intent to sell;

Timothy L. Miller- of 4437 Ellen Street in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Robert Adam Nowlin- of 3371 Munford Giltedge Road in Munford charged with possession of a controlled substance and child abuse and neglect;

Phillip N. Smith- of 3909 Sybil Street in Memphis charged with DUI- second offense and reckless driving;

Byron D. Stokes- of Millington charged with aggravated assault amended to domestic assault; stalking, and two counts of vandalism under $1,000;

Jeremy M. Westrich- of 127 Charles Place in Munford, charged with domestic assault and four counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Oct. 8- 7789 Bill Knight Court; 5081 Easley Street/69A; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8039 Highway 51 North; 4303 Water Briar Road;4040 Lucy Road;

Oct. 9- 6656 Highway 51 North; 6959 Cades Brook Cove; 4761 Biloxi Street;

Oct. 10- 7925 Highway 51 North; 4277 Colorday Cove;

Oct. 11- 8220 Bobo Lane; 4836 Navy Road; 4927 Navy Road/1; 3820 Micro Drive; 8181 Highway 51 North/229; 4438 Shelby Road;

Oct. 12- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 13- 4925 Bilrae South S; 7800 Corsair; 8181 Highway 51 North/404; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Oct. 14- 6850 Singleton Parkway;

Gasoline or Other

Oct. 8- 4750 Navy Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 9- 385 half mile west of Singleton West; Veterans one mile east of Highway 51;

Oct. 13- Cuba-Millington Road and Highway 51 North;

Sprinkler Activated

Oct. 9- 8239 Highway 51 North;

Lock-out

Oct. 13- 7822 Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 51 North;

DUI Blood Draw

Oct. 12- 4836 Navy Road;

Public Service

Oct. 10- 4006 Crenshaw Road;

Oct. 13- 4049 Kerr Road;

Dispatched

Oct. 8- 4303 Water Briar Road;

Oct. 10- 4707 Allendale Drive;

Disregarded

Oct. 10- 8181 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 12- 4790 Egypt Central Road;

Removal of Victims

Oct. 10- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd.;