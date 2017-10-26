Rebels earn home playoff game, Cards vs. Cougars winner will stay in Tipton County

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels will be home for the playoffs.

After Friday night’s 45-6 victory over Jackson Christian School, the Rebels secured a postseason game on Rebel Field. The first since 2004.

TRA’s offense took a few minutes to warm up after quarterback Donald Crowe scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Ahead 7-0 over JCS, the Rebels rolled up 17 points in the second quarter. After nursing injuries the previous week, TRA running back Mac Fullen made his presence felt with a 65-yard TD run 8 seconds into the second period.

Then Fullen was at it again 5 minutes later with a 14-yard touchdown run to make the tally 21-0. TRA went up 24-0 courtesy of a Franklin Garner 31-yard field goal with a minute and 45 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Eagles (5-4, 3-3) received their only score of the night just before halftime when Lucas Robertson scored on a short TD run. TRA was ahead 24-6 at the break.

TRA (7-2, 4-2) looked to close out the competitive phase of the game in the third quarter. Head Coach Colin Pinner’s Rebels got another Fullen TD run. The sophomore standout crossed the goal line from 40 yards out.

The Rebel defense got into the scoring act when Tysen Banks recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Garner’s PAT made the score 38-6.

Just like how the scoring started, Crowe closed out the night with another 1-yard run that made the final 45-6.

TRA will close out the 2017 regular season this Friday at home taking on Nashville Christian at 7 p.m.

IN OTHER ACTION

This Friday’s Munford vs. Brighton game on the Cardinals’ home field will be for a home playoff game.

Both Tipton County teams took care of business this past Friday night with the Munford Cougars (8-1) beating Kirby 53-34 at home. Meanwhile the Brighton Cardinals (5-4) won a shootout against the Southwind Jaguars 69-50.

Now the Cardinals and Cougars enter the season finale with identical 5-1 Region 8-5A records. Brighton’s only league defeat came courtesy of Ridgeway, also 5-1 in the Region. The Roadrunners also handed the Cougars their only league loss.

If Ridgeway beats Southwind this Friday, the Roadrunners will take the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. But if the Roadrunners suffer a defeat to the Jaguars, that opens the door for either Brighton or Munford to claim the championship and No. 1 seed.

Regardless the winner of the Munford/Brighton game will earn at least a No. 2 seed and host the First Round game. The loser will be traveling the opening week of the playoffs.