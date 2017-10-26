Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Brighton runner heading to State in Cross Country

Posted on October 26, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Christian Lucius

Brighton Runner Lucius in actionBrighton Cardinal Cross Country runner Christian Lucius is heading to State Nov. 4.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Brian Oswalt, Lucius reached the Region 7 meet in Crockett County finishing fifth and qualifying for State in Nashville.

Lucius has placed in the top 10 in every race this year and eighth place being his worst finish in 2017. This season 17:47 has been his best time. Oswalt said the Cardinal Cross Country program is proud of Lucius and his achievement.

