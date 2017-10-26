Star Staff Reports

As part of Stand Beside Her (women and girls banding together to support each other), local Girl Scouts Bradyn Cooper and Alanna Alston made a visit to the Journal West 10 Media office located at 2850 Stage Village Cove, Suite 5 in Bartlett. The girls from Girl Scouts Heart of the South Troop 13804 joined in the celebration of National Stand Beside Her Week.

The purpose of the visit was to help the Girl Scouts create a world where girl are appreciated for their talent, strengths and uniqueness.

“Help us raise funds to discover,, connect and take action in making the world a better place by supporting, encouraging and inspiring transient girls in Tipton County and Millington,” Troop mother Sara Smith said. “Please join us and show how you Stand Beside Her and Man Enough to be a Girl Scout in our community while we raise funds by silent auction and donations to support emergency food and hygiene baskets for displaced families in our community.”

Girl Scouts bags will be given to girls of these families inviting them to be an honorary Girl Scouts of the Troop while they are in transition in our area.

“We invite these girls to join us at a meeting to learn the Girl Scouts Way and to be assured that we stand beside them by supporting, developing and mentoring all girls,” Smith concluded.

This event will be held at the Tipton County Museum in at 751 Bert Johnston Avenue in Covington on Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.