Thanks Katie: City of Millington honors outgoing Armitage

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



In her years of service for the City of Millington Kate Armitage wore many different hats, participated in multiple departments and made an impact on dozens.

So it was only fitting with her upcoming departure to join her family in Texas, the leaders of Millington would throw a going-away party for her. And when Armitage arrived to the Holiday Inn Express in Millington last Thursday night with her husband Danny, she was caught off guard once she opened the doors to the ballroom.

“I had no earthly idea — none,” a smiling Armitage declared.

With several on hand to say thank you and goodbye, Armitage was overwhelmed at first. But she quickly turned on her grace, charm, elegance and intelligence that became part of her trademark service.

Armitage made the rounds in the ballroom hugging and reminiscing with several of the special invited guest by Millington City Manager Ed Haley. It was tough for Haley to bid farewell to the director CPRP, Millington Arts, Recreation and Parks and for the city.

Haley used a passaged from The Millington Star’s Focus on Faith section written by Ken Uselton. In Uselton’s Along the Journey, he wrote about a man who denied his purpose in life and who rejected God’s mission for him. Haley noted Armitage lived up to her purpose while in Millington.

The City Manager said Armitage used her skills, abilities, mind and soul to fulfill the city of Millington. He said she fulfilled all the what ifs in life as a wife, mother, sister, co-worker and friend.

“She lives everyday with a joyful expectation and with a keen sense of doing what God wants her to do,” Haley said.

Haley and the city of Millington wanted to thank Armitage with kind words, moments of recognition, a song from David Dunn, dinner and a trio of proclamations.

First up was Steve Shular on behalf of Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell declaring October 19, 2017 Kate Armitage Day. Shular reflected on the countless times Armitage helped coordinate Millington events along with the county.

Next up was Ron Lollar on behalf of the state of Tennessee and Gov. Bill Haslam. Lollar has worked directly with Armitage on many projects effecting Millington the past few years. He thanks Armitage for being a bright face of Flag City and he referred to her as the future.

Lollar fought back tears to say although Armitage is moving to Texas, she will always be a part of the Volunteer State and then he presented her a framed copy of her proclamation.

The Millington Area Chamber of Commerce and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also presented Armitage with tokens of love and gratitude.

Finally, the city Armitage said will always be home presented its proclamation and plaque. Millington Mayor Terry Jones was joined by the city’s aldermen declaring the day in honor of Armitage.

“It is very heart warming,” Armitage concluded. “It’s very bittersweet indeed. I do love what I had the opportunity to do and I do love this community and every relationship that I’ve made here.”