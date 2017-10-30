Plan a Safe Halloween

Posted on October 30, 2017.
As Halloween approaches, we invite families to review these precautions to ensure a fun and safe outing,” said Dale Lane, Director Shelby County Office of Preparedness.
DECORATIONS:
- Keep decorations away from candles, lightbulbs, and heaters.
- Use battery-powered candles inside jack-o-lanterns.
- Clear a path. Move decorations away from doorways, porches,
and sidewalks.
COSTUMES: See and be seen!
- Use non-toxic face paint or make-up instead of masks.
- Ensure costumes are made of lightweight, light colored, flame-resistant materials.
- Add reflective tape or stickers to costumes and bags.
- Ensure props (such as swords) are made of flexible plastics or soft materials.PLAN: Talk with your children about Halloween safety.
- Plan a route on well-lit streets in familiar neighborhoods.
- Before leaving, lock doors and activate alarm systems.
- Carry a charged cell phone. Program emergency numbers in children’s cell phones.
- Try to complete your route before dark. If not, have a flashlight or light stick with you.
- Never allow young children to trick-or-treat alone. A responsible adult should accompany them.
- If older children go without an adult, set their route and expected time of return.
- Teach children to never leave with a stranger and never enter a stranger’s home or car.
- Teach children how to call 9 1 1 in case of emergency.TRICK-OR-TREATING:
- Do not go to a home without a porch light on.
- Walk in groups and stay on the sidewalks.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Do not use your cell phone while trick or treating.
- Cross streets only at intersections. Never dart out into traffic.
- Teach children to make eye contact with motorists before crossing the street.MOTORISTS: Use caution and go slow! Anticipate large numbers of excited children and pets.
TREATS: Inspect treats before children eat them. Only eat factory wrapped treats.
STAY ALERT: Be aware of your environment. Have an escape plan! If you see suspicious behavior,
alert the authorities. If you see something, say something! RESOURCES: www.usfa.fema.gov and www.nsc.org
Recent Comments