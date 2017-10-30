SPORTS ALERT: Gatlin heading to join Denver Basketball

Star Staff Reports

On a statement released on Facebook, Brighton Cardinal senior Taelyr Gatlin announced he is accepting an offer from the University of Denver to attend college and play basketball.

After receiving offers around the Mid-South, the Denver Pioneers leaped atop Gatlin’s recruiting list. And after an official visit, the senior point guard gave his verbal commitment.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for the blessings He has given me with my physical and mental abilities. I want to thank my biggest supporters, my Mom and Dad. They have been there with me when I was struggling and when I was shining. I also want to thank Coach Billups, Coach Patton, and the rest of the coaching staff for this great opportunity and also @jrholmes31 for assisting in the process and helping with the exposure. Last but not least, I would like to show appreciation to the support from other friends and family that have been there through the years and or watched the grind. It’s been a very long,, very stressful recruiting process but I’ve decided to further my education and basketball career with the University of Denver.”

Gatlin will join the Pioneers who play Division I basketball in the Summit League in the Magness Arena. Denver is led by Head Coach Rodney Billups, brother of NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups.

Gatlin was joined on the trip to Colorado by his mother Demeka and father/Brighton Head Coach Stan.

The Gatlins helped lead the Cardinals to the program’s best season last year reaching Sub-State. Brighton only loss one game at home the entire season in winning the district title. Taelyr was selected MVP of the district and was named All-District and All-Region last season. He scored 21 points in the Sectional game against the eventual Class 3A State champions East Mustangs.