Categorized | Community, News

NEWS ALERT: Roland and Dakin to participate in Veterans Day Town Hall meeting

Posted on October 31, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Veterans Day Town HallThe public is invited to the Veterans day Town Hall Nov. 11 at noon at the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Millington located at 8838 Highway 51 North. Lunch will be served during the town hall meeting. Millington Mayor Terry Jones will serve as the guest speaker. The event will feature State Senator Lee Harris, Sehlby County Commissioner Terry Roland and Millington Alderman Frankie Dakin. Veterans and spouses are encouraged to RSVP to shirley.friers@capitol.tn.gov or call (615)741-1767 by November 2.

