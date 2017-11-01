Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Final Power 10 ranking for 2017 regular-season

Posted on November 1, 2017.

Football Chaz HayesThe Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.

WEEK TWELVE
1. Germantown (10-0)
(W 29-21 Whitehaven, Fri. vs. Houston)
2. Briarcrest (9-1)
(W 35-17 St. Benedict, Fri. vs. McCallie)
3. Cordova (8-2)
(W 38-0 Bartlett, Fri. vs. Memphis Central)
4. Munford (8-2)
(L 21-10 Brighton, Fri. vs. Clarksville)
5. Arlington (7-3)
(W 40-21 Collierville, Fri. vs. White Station)
6. Brighton (6-4)
(W 21-10 Munford, Fri. vs. Dyer County)
7. St. Benedict (7-3)
(L 35-17 Briarcrest,  Fri. @ MUS)
8. Houston (6-4)
(W 27-7 St. George’s, Fri. @ Germantown)
9. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (7-3)
(L 61-23 Nashville Christian, Fri. vs. Middle Tennessee Christian)
10. Collierville (6-4)
(L 40-21 Arlington, Fri. @ Whitehaven)

WEEK ELEVEN
1. Germantown
2. 2. Briarcrest
3. Munford
4. 4. Cordova
5. St. Benedict
6. 6. Collierville
7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
8. Arlington
9. Houston
10. Bartlett
10. Brighton

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  