2017 Ladies Luncheon

The 2017 Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Luncheon was held Oct. 19 at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Millington with the theme “Stepping to the Next Level.”

Many sponsors and individuals were involved in making the event a success including arrangements by Anna’s Flowers and Gifts. The Chamber would like to that sponsors Love Worth Finding Ministries (title sponsor), Saint Francis Medical Partners (lunch sponsors), Ritter Communications (vendor sponsor), Trustmark National Bank (speaker sponsor) and Ladies Luncheon Sponsors: University of Memphis-Millington Campus, Anna’s Flowers and Gifts, AN I.V., LLC, Bancorp South, Comprehensive Family Dentistry, First Citizens National Bank, First South Financial Credit Union, Hampton Inn & Suites, INSOUTH Bank, Pop-A-Lock and Rosemark Church of God In Christ. The Chamber would also like to express gratitude to Charles Gulotta and all the waiters for a fantastic job serving lunch. And thanks to all the vendors for their participation. For more information, reach the Chamber at 872-1486.