Calendar of Events November 2, 2017

Attention Millington Central High School students, mark your calendar. This information is courtesy of Senior/Professional School Counselor Georgette Farmer. For more information, contact her at 873-5456 or fax 873-8142.

Nov. 7- CBU Campus Visit (MCHS guidance)

Nov. 7- FAFSA NIGHT @ 6 p.m.

Nov. 8- ASVAB @7 a.m.

Nov. 9- Visible ART & North Alabama School Visit

Nov. 10 – Senior Order Day During Lunch

Nov. 5- Coffee With Counselor

Nov. 20- Ole Miss Campus Visit (MCHS)

Nov. 30- Southwest Campus visit (MCHS)

Nov. 4

The Fourth Annual Flag City Veteran’s Day Parade along Navy Road set for Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. The VFW Post 7175 will host veterans and their families after the Parade at 4681 Cuba-Millington Road. For more information on the route and Parade, call Millington Arts and Recreation at 873-5770.

Nov. 4

Craft Bazaar at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3099 West Union Road. Lots of crafts and Christmas decorations. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served for a nominal price. Come, shop and eat. Saturday Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, call Sharon Hance at 355-6388

Nov. 4

The Saint William Women’s Club is having its Annual Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday Nov. 4 in our Life Center located next door to the Church. The Club will be serving turkey and dressing and all the trimmings. The Auction will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available in advance. Call Bitha Luze at 872-3635 or Shirley Maes at 647-6111 or the Church Office at 872-4099 for tickets or more information.

Nov. 4

The Millington Central High School Trojan Baseball Booster Club is announcing the 2017 Trojan Open Golf Scramble to be held Nov. 4. There are sponsorship opportunities for the four-person golf scramble to take place at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Millington. The event is a noon shotgun start. The Trojan Open is a chance to advertise your business and show support for the high school baseball team. Make checks payable to “MCHS Baseball Booster Club” return to a Club member or mail to MCHS attn: Coach Adams 8050 West Street, Millington, TN 38053 no later than Monday Oct. 23, 2017. So signs can be made for your advertisement. For more information, call 494-5109.

Nov. 4

Homer Skelton Ford and Dodge present Aquatsely Bluegrass Olde Tyme Music Festival Nov. 4 at Meeman Shelby Forest State Park in Millington. For more information, call 591-5840 or visit ourbluegrassfest.com

Nov. 4

College Coaches Skills Camp is coming to the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy on Nov. 4. There is a chance to register now for the campus showcasing West Tennessee. Join college softball coaches from around the region and around the country at one of select one-day events. Each event is run by the college coaches. Each event features a Discussion on College Athletics run by college coaches for both parents and players. These events are designed for softball players who are interested in working with and learning from college softball coaches in a small group and one-on-one setting. For more information, visit www.CollegeSoftballProspects.com

Nov. 4

Holiday Season

Millington Arts Council present the Holiday Makers Market Nov. 25-Dec. 23 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 7743 Church Street in Millington. Hand-made items from local artists and makers. For more information, visit www.millingtonartcouncil.org/holiday

Month of November

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to the next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.