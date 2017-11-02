Check out the 2017-18 Millington Basketball Schedule

Basketball tipped off across the state this past Monday, including in Millington.

The William Osteen Gymnasium has been busy lately with the Millington Trojans and Lady Trojans practicing under the guidance of head coaches Jewell Gates and Bruce Marshall respectively. Established talent like Trojans Hunter Klutts and the Mattox brothers of Bryce and Johnathan return. For the Lady Trojans youthful talent like Sky Clark and Taylor Payne will join forces with senior Keyanna Jones in the new-look district.

Fayette-Ware and Bolivar Central will be on the league schedule this season. Look for more details in next week’s The Millington Star on the teams and their opponents. Mark your calendars for district, rival and holiday games.