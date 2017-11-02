Children and adults enjoy 2017 Millington Fall Festival

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Most of the adults wore a similar costume consisting of winter hate, jacket, jeans and a warm sweater.

Meanwhile the children attending the 2017 Millington Fall Festival were a who’s who of ghost, gobblings, monsters, cartoons and superheroes. The Millington’s annual closing celebration of the Farmer’s Market brought out several residents Saturday morning.

The Millington Arts and Recreation Department had plenty for the visitors to do and enjoy. Vendors sold goodies and good ranging from desserts to designer wreaths.

Each vendor provided candy for the early trick-or-treaters. Some children worked off the snacks by bouncing in the bounce house. That gave moms and dads a chance to visit the resting bench or the Fiesta Wagon.

Children had much more to do like taking a hay-ride on the pink tractor “Leah” driven by David Dunn. Millington Arts and Recreation Leader Alex Harris was nearby directing the children on and off the tractor.

The Millington Arts Council conducted a photo booth and assisted the children in creating homemade pumpkins working with the Cook sisters of Brianna, Makayla and Adrienne. Another artistic venture was Fancy Faces by Diane painting superheroes and even The Soul Taker.

Another notable costume was worn by 3-year-old Kaine Parrish as Johnny Cash. His sisters Aria-Quina and Kenadi Parrish grabbed attention with their get-ups.

Millington Middle School student Skylar Grimes was easy to identify. Although most preferred to do it from a distance seeing Jason from the Friday the 13th franchise.

His friends, the Cummings brothers of Thomas and Oakley were movie icons from Star Wars and Scream.

The festival combined Halloween, autumn and some of what Millington has to offer from Yoga with Jennifer Williams to a chance for residence to talk to aldermen like Frankie Dakin and Larry Dagen.

Members of the American Legion and VFW were in attendance inviting the public out to this Saturday’s Veterans Parade along Navy Road at 10:30 a.m.

The Millington Fall Festival is every final Saturday in October. The Millington Farmer’s Market opens every first Saturday in May. For more information, call 873-5770.