Happy 100th: Millington’s McCarter celebrates milestone with family and friends

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

As the Birthday Girl prepared for photos, the first picture on the docket for Maxine McCarter was with her two children present.

The party gathered last Friday in the Millington Rehab/Healthcare facility surrounded McCarter as her son Jim McCarter II approached. As Jim stepped back thinking it was time for his mother to take a solo picture, Maxine said, “Get over here. I want my only son in the picture.”

Turning 100, Maxine displayed she still has her sharp wit, keen memory and sense of timing that made her a mother and housewife.

Jim of Bartlett and his sister Marilyn Pate of Millington welcomed other family members, friends and member of Lucy Baptist Church to celebrate the 100th birthday of their mother Maxine.

Other siblings Janet Jernigan of Atlanta and Frances Draper of Racine, Wis., were not able to make the official party. Despite a few key family members not in attendance, the party continued to honor and celebrate Maxine.

Born Oct. 27, 1917, Maxine grew up in West Tennessee. She married the late Jim McCarter Sr. and they had four children. They raised their family in the Lucy area with all our children graduating from Millington Central High School.

Jim Sr., supported the family before his passing in 2001 by working at Firestone in Memphis.

When Maxine wasn’t busy taking care of her home, she was a pillar in the community and worked in Lucy Baptist Church.

“She is a wonderful mother,” Pate said. “She taught us so much. She used to make little dresses with us when we were younger. She kept us out of trouble. She raised us right.”

Her spiritual education from Lucy Baptist Church laid the foundation for Maxine raising her family. Her longtime, dedicated service in the church inspired many from her church family to come be a part of the party.

Lucy Baptist Pastor David Lawrence shared a moment with Maxine leaving both smiling and laughing.

“She has been the life of the party for us here for many years.” Lucy Baptist’s Debbie Holland said.