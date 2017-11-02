Categorized | Public Notice

Public Notice

Posted on November 2, 2017.

The City of Millington’s Board of Zoning and Appeals (BZA) will meet on Monday, November 20th, 2017, at 5:00 PM, in the City Hall Chambers, 7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053. The two items on the agenda are applications to grant a variance to city ordinances for use of a chain link fence and to reduce the front setback from 50’ to 40’ along a section of Bethuel Road. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jason Dixon at (901)461-8595 or j.dixon@millingtontn.gov.

About Felicia Watkins

View all posts by Felicia Watkins

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  