Public Notice

The City of Millington’s Board of Zoning and Appeals (BZA) will meet on Monday, November 20th, 2017, at 5:00 PM, in the City Hall Chambers, 7930 Nelson Rd, Millington, TN 38053. The two items on the agenda are applications to grant a variance to city ordinances for use of a chain link fence and to reduce the front setback from 50’ to 40’ along a section of Bethuel Road. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jason Dixon at (901)461-8595 or j.dixon@millingtontn.gov.