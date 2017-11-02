Public Safety November 2, 2017

Arrests

Oct. 17- 32-year-old Millington male charged with violation of protection order;

Oct. 18- 37-year-old Fairburn, Ga., male charged with evading arrest, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, reckless driving and speed limit violation; 28-year-old Bartlett male charged with failure to appear; 22-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, open container law, vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop signs and ompliance with financial responsibility law required;

Oct. 19- 48-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 26-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear;

Oct. 20- 36-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, failure to appear and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; 18-year-old Brighton male charged with two counts of aggravated robbery;

Oct. 21- 47-year-old Memphis male charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicant; 23-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

Oct. 23- 32-year-old Millington male charged with assault; 24-year-old Millington male charged with criminal attempt;

City Court Reports

October 24, 1017

Fines

Karell K. Bland Jr.- of 1633 Pillow Street in Memphis was charged with failure to appear/booking and process, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; and charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Earlene R. Carrizal- of 4244 Navy Road No. 15 in Millington was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Deshun Dodson- of 138 Silverage Avenue in Memphis was charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged wih speeding guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;

Laura C. Gillihan- of 4885 Saratoga in Millington was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Michael J. Logan- of 4585 Knotty Oaks Drive in Memphis was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Bruce L. McClure- of 65 McKee Road in Drummonds was charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Chuquita R. Whitelow- of 383 Moore Street No. A in Ripley was charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Gerald M. Craddock- of 352 Salmon Road in Brighton, was charged with vandalism under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail with 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation with 7 days credit and restitution to Penny Pastley;

Tony D. Fitz- of 8552 Bethul Road in Millington, was charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 8/29 suspended, 11/23 probation 6 days credit, restitution to victim of $700;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Michael C. Russell- of 6743 Navy Road in Millington charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell;

Jacob L. Upton- of 1553 Fayne Road in Brighton charged with two counts of criminal attempt-aggravated robbery;

Lindsey B. Weaks- of 5349 Murff Avenue in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Oct. 15- 8377 Quito Road;

Oct. 16- Shelby Road and Martha Street;

Oct. 17- 3737 Sykes Road; 6269 Amherst; 6560 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road; 4040 Lucy Road;

Oct. 18- 5077 Easley Street No. 323;

Oct. 19- 5105 Thompson; 8492 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street No. 117; 7841 Church Street No. 2; 8181 Highway 51 North;

Oct. 20- 8510 Wilkinsville Road Suite 121; 8074 Chambers Street; 7330 Renda Street;

Oct. 21- 8031 Attu

Brush Fire

Oct. 20- 6855 Sledge;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 15- Bateman Road and Raleigh-Millington Road;

Oct. 21- Highway 51 North and Martha Street;

Smoke Detector

Oct. 16- 4340 West Union Road;

Oct. 20- 5077 Easley Street;

Alarm System Activated

Oct. 17- 5129 Brinkley Drive;

Service Call

Oct. 17- 3850 West Union Road;

Public Service

Oct. 19- 9357 Quito Road;

Heat Detector

Oct. 16- 6525 Barclay;

DUI Blood Draw

Oct. 18- 7950 Memphis Avenue;

Oct. 21- 4836 Navy Road;

Arcing, Shorted

Oct. 15- 7243 Baker Street;

Medical Assist

Oct. 15- 5000 Tickle View Drive;

Oct. 20- 5090 Copper Creek Blvd;

Oct. 21- 4836 Navy Road; 4318 Chestnut Oak Cove;

Smoke or Odor

Oct. 19- Evander Road and Highway 51 North;

Detector Activate

Oct. 21- 8838 Highway 51 North;

Bomb Scare

8039 Highway 51 North;

Grass Fire

Oct. 21- Kerrville Rosemark Road and Bethuel Road;