SPORTS ALERT: Cougars run all over Clarksville to set up Henry County meeting

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Munford Cougars earned a home playoff game.

A large Cougar crowd was present for the First Round Division I-5A matchup against the Clarksville Wildcats. Munford’s Chaz Hayes gave them something to cheer about early with a touchdown run making the score 7-0. Head Coach Nick Markle’s Cougars kept the excitement flowing through the night prevailing 42-14 to advance to the next round.

The Cougars (9-2) dominated early and often jumping out 21-0 after a Noah Robertson touchdown run late in the second quarter. A couple of minute later Munford went ahead 28-0 when quarterback Nathan Davenport located Will Hankins with a 35-yard touchdown pass.

The Wildcats (5-6) finally got on the scoreboard using a QB run up the middle to make the halftime score 28-7.

Clarksville would score one more touchdown in the second half. Meanwhile the Cougars added a couple more TDs to their tally to advance.

Munford will travel to Henry County next week. The Patriots (8-3) defeated the Ridgeway Roadrunners 42-24 to remain unbeaten in Region play this season.

The last time these two team meet was in the playoffs Nov. 6, 2015 with Henry County prevailing 35-14.