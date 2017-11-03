Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: McGowan and Cougars overwhelm TRA in Round One

Posted on November 3, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Middle Tennessee @ TRA 1 Middle Tennessee @ TRA 2For the first time in 13 years, it was ‘Playoff Football Time’ in Rosemark.

The host Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels welcomed the Middle Tennessee Christian Cougars to border of Shelby County and Tipton County for the Division II-A First Round showdown.

The Rebels (7-4) gave the home crowd something to cheer about early when Mac Fullen scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make the tally 7-0. Then the Cougars answered with Mr. Football Finalist Kemari McGowan’s 60-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage.

MTC would take an 8-7 lead and go on to advance to the next round 44-21. McGowan broke loose for another touchdown run in the first quarter that made the score 16-7.

The Cougars (7-4) went on to outscore the Rebels 28-14 the reminder of the game to earn a rematch with unbeaten Friendship Christian in the next round.

