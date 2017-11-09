’17 NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Johnson leads off day inking letter with Delta State Softball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Ta’mya Johnson was in a familiar role on National Signing Day 2017.

Several quality athletes in Tipton County waking up that morning ready to live out their dreams of inking national letter of intents to various colleges in multiple sports. Johnson was the first… or lead-off signer on the day.

It was Johnson’s skills as a lead-off hitter for the Brighton Lady Cardinals under the leadership of Head Coach Robin Jacobs that grabbed the attention of Delta State University. With her parents Shirley and Tetrice by her side in the Brighton High School Library, Johnson signed her national letter of intent to join the Lady Statesmen and play for Head Coach Casey Bourgoyne-Charles.

Charles and staff have expressed interest in Johnson since her sophomore season. Delta State’s consistent attention outlasted all the other suitors leading up to National Signing Day.

“It has taken a lot of hard work, dedication and time on and off the field,” Johnson said. “A lot of help from my parents getting to and from tournaments. I thank you Coach Charles for getting me to Delta State. Thank you for recruiting me since my sophomore year and to my parents mostly.”

Shirley and Tetrice have logged in many hours traveling with Ta’mya to play for the Mississippi Glory and Tennessee Lightning over the years.

All the travel ball and hours in the cage and field paid off. Johnson is a reliable centerfielder helping Brighton reach back-to-back State Tournaments. She was named to the Coaches’ All-State team last season.