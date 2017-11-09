Lucius completes stellar season at State

Star Staff Reports

Brighton Cardinal Cross Country runner Christian Lucius finished the State Division I Large Division meet Saturday in a time of 18:34.

That was good enough for 136 out 197 runners. The winner was Henry County senior Titus Winders with a time of 15:27.92

Brighton Head Coach Brian Oswalt joined Lucius at the Percy Warner Park course in Nashville. The Iriquois Steeplechase course at Nashville’s Percy Warner Park is an historic track and the long-time home of the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships. The Edwin and Percy Warner Parks are located 9 miles from downtown Nashville and spans more than 3,180 acres of forest and fields.

Luciys reached that course by finishing fifth in the Region 7 meet in Crockett County last month.

Before the State meet, Lucius placed in the top 10 in every race this season with eighth place being his worst finish. This season 17:47 has been his best time.

In other news, Munford Cougar junior Jackson Taranto finished 169 with a time of 19:26.