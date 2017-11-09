Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety November 9, 2017

Posted on November 9, 2017.

Arrests
Oct. 24- 31-year-old Millington male, charged with criminal trespass;
Oct. 26- 53-year-old Memphis male, charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, possession of handgun while under influence, compliance with financial responsibility law required and speed limit violation; 45-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear; 39-year-old Memphis female, charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles; 29-year-old Memphis female, charged with theft of property $500 or less; 32-year-old Munford male charged with failure to appear;
Oct. 28- 37-year-old Millington male, charged with theft of property $500 or less, theft of property $500 or more, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and loose material hauled in open truck bed; 29-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear; 43-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;
Oct. 30- 27-year-old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 43-year-old Barton, Miss., male, charge with failure to appear; 40-year-old Memphis male charged with with failure to appear;

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Oct. 22- 4836 Navy Road;
Oct. 23- Highway 51 North and Veterans Parkway; Highway 51 North and Micro Drive;
Oct. 24- 8181 Highwya 51 North/308; 8390 Highway 51 North/110;
Oct. 25- 8181 Highway 51 North/126;
Oct. 26- 4808 Bill Knight Avenue; 8081 Highway 51 North;
Oct. 28- 5040 Clear Creek Drive;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Oct. 23- Veterans Parkway and Raleigh-Millington;
Oct. 28- Chambers Road and Epperson Mill Road;
Combustible/Flame
Oct. 24- 8445 Wilkinsville Road;
Smoke Scare/Odor
Oct. 28- 4440 Logan’s Path Road;
Building Fire
Oct. 24- 4788 Navy Road;
DUI Blood Draw
Oct. 25- 4836 Navy Road;
Oct. 28- 7950 Mmephis Avenue;
Medical Assist
Oct. 22- 4937 Ketta Lane;
Oct. 25- 6743 Navy Road; 4658 Doris Circle;
Outside Rubbish
Oct. 22- 4011 Lake Forest Drive;
False Alarm
Oct. 25- 5077 Easley Street/217;

