Rain on my Parade: Wet condition didn’t dampen annual celebration of Veterans

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The beginning of the 2017 Flag City Veteran’s Day Parade featured the Millington Central High School NJROTC marching in all flags of the United States Military branched.

Beside the students was an 18-wheeler customized for the observances of the holiday recognizing this country’s men and women serving. Right behind the truck and line of ROTC cadets was an unwelcome guest — rain.

A line of showers helped kick off the fourth annual parade in Millington along Navy Road. The brief moment of rain made parade-goers seek shelter and head back to their vehicles for a moment. But after about 5 minutes of a downpour, the sky remained mostly dry allowing the parade to continue featuring clubs, civic organizations, businesses, schools, churches, scouts, VFWs and American Legions post from across the Mid-South.

The parade began about 10:45 down Navy Road concluding at Leroy Boatwright Street.

The Millington Veteran’s Day Parade returned in 2014, after a nearly 40-year absence, with the help of the city of Millington and the VFW Post 7175. Also several local organizations and businesses contribute to the celebration of our veterans.

The VFW Post 7175 is located at 4681 Cuba-Millington Road. For more information about the Millington VFW, call 872-7175.