’17 NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Brighton’s Hunt signs with GSC’s West Alabama

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Gulf South Conference welcomed another Brighton Lady Cardinal today when Kailey Hunt signed her national letter of intent to play softball with the West Alabama Tigers.

Hunt was on hand earlier this week to watch her teammate Ta’mya Johnson ink her letter to play at Delta State, a fellow member of the conference. Friday was Hunt’s turn to be the centerpiece in the Brighton High School Library.

Lady Cardinals Head Coach Robin Jacobs and the team joined Hunt’s parents father Jimmy Caesar, mother Carey Hunt and stepfather Danny Gonzalez for the signing ceremony.

“It feels exciting, I am a little nervous signing my life away,” Kailey said jokingly. “They’re really welcoming and the Coach was really welcoming. The team was very nice and the campus was really nice. I really fell in love with their softball team.”

Tigers Head Coach Carie Dever Boaz will add the All-District infielder to her roster in 2018. The Tigers play in the Gulf South Conference and have been under the direction of Boaz since June 2016. Her previous stop was at the University of Arkansas for 8 seasons.

Hunt said she is excited to join the program of a coach with that background. Hunt’s background features back-to-back District 13-3A titles, Region 7-3A championships and trips to State.