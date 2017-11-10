’17 NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: TRA Mitson adds his name to school’s D-I legacy with SIU

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Corey Mitson has been around the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Baseball program since he was in elementary school watching older brother Brandon play.

As the younger Mitson matured he groomed his skills to one day join Head Coach Brad Smith’s Rebels. Corey, with his parents Byron and Marisa’s guidance, was able to train and improve his pitching skills with local coaches like Aaron Fultz and David Delugach. The Mitson family was ready for Smith to continue Corey’s development after witnessing Brandon reach the college level signing back in 2013.

Corey entered varsity baseball knowing what to expect but with expectations to join the ranks of Rebel pitching greats David Owen and Connor Alexander as standouts who reached Division I Baseball at Arkansas State and Memphis respectively.

Today when Corey inked his national letter of intent to Southern Illinois in the TRA Lobby among family, friends, coaches, teammates and faculty, he validated the investment and expectations.

“If feels great,” Corey said. “This has been a long time coming. Thanks to my Dad for pushing me more and more everyday. Sometimes I didn’t want to and it gets a little annoying but he made he stick with it. And I”m very happy he made me do that.”

Mitson’s love of the game overcame all the doubt and obstacles to reach his dream of playing D-I Baseball for the Salukis. SIU plays in the Missouri Valley Conference under Head Coach Ken Henderson.

The Salukis pursued Mitson for his already standout career at TRA. He is among the all-time leaders in wins, strikeouts and ERA heading into his senior season.