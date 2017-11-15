NEWS ALERT: Holy Land- Dominion Christian Center breaks ground in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

As the gold and green balloons floated into the Millington sky, motorist riding along Raleigh-Millington Tuesday evening got a glimpse of what’s to come on the 9.96 acres.

The hands releasing the collection of balloons, with individual and collective prayers, were from Dominion Christian Center members. After a nearly two year process, Pastor Lenard J. Hardaway and his wife Ora L. Hardaway took the symbolic shovel and broke ground along side city of Millington leaders.

“We knew God had told us to do this,” Pastor Hardaway said. “We felt like sometimes throwing the towel in. It looked like the finance wasn’t going to come together. The church had all types of ups and downs with members leaving. But we stuck together which has brought us to this very moment today. And we thank God.”

The Hardaways were joined by Millington Aldermen Don Lowry, Larry Dagen and Al Bell Also present for the ceremony were Millington Mayor Terry Jones and City Manager Ed Haley.

“Congratulations to all the members of the church,” Haley said. “We know one of these days our real home is in Heaven. We’re just on a journey. And we’re here to be with y’all. We hope one day at the end of this life, we’ll all be together in Heaven.

“Pastor Hardaway and Pastor Johnson, let me tell you that we all need to pull together because we are brothers and sisters in Christ,” he continued. “When we see the evil that we see in the world today, how much more do we need God’s work to feed our children. So we thank you for what you are doing and we’re just as close as a phone call is you need us.”

Haley and members of the city were on the phones working with DCC leading up to the official groundbreaking. Renasant Bank handled the loan process and the DCC committee of Greg Harris, Thomas Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Anderson and Mr. & Mrs. Larry Johnson worked with individuals like City Engineer Jason Dixon to make the vision come to fruition.

The future home of DDC will be just south of the Shelby County Fire Department Station 66 located at 5469 Raleigh-Millington Road.

“We’re excited to have this,” Mayor Jones said. “Anytime you can bring together a congregation and bring the blessed Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, it’s a blessing to everybody. We’re excited about having the new building here.”

The members of DCC said they will do the work of God to validate the new church home. The balloon release symbolized the church’s vision spreading through Millington and beyond.

“It is something new to bring the city together,” Hardaway concluded. “We have so much in mind to come in and help the needy with this land and other projects we have in mind. And to see that even though you have a membership under 100 that can embark on a project like this, with God’s help, the people’s help and the city pulling behind us, it will come to pass.”

The Dominion Christian Center with Pastor Lenard J. Hardaway is currently located in the Millington Civic Center. For more information, call 550-0085.