Munford’s MaKayla Pugh takes here step in life with Southwest Softball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MaKayla Pugh’s talents will be heading to the campus of Southwest Tennessee next fall. She made it official Nov. 15 in the Munford High School Library signing her letter of intent with her parents Chris and Jennifer, sister MaKenzie, aunt Missy Bradley and Grandma Pam Hartsfield by her side.

“I’m proud she made the decision her own,” Chris said. “We always told her education is first and foremost. Biggest thing in a girls’ life, they don’t have the chances a male has. There’s no pro softball league.

“She committed at a young age to Southern Arkansas,” he added. “Once she got looking at their curriculum, she decided that wasn’t the place for her to be. She wanted to study physical therapy.”

MaKayla was a sophomore when she gave her verbal commitment to Southern Arkansas. Pugh grabbed attention from college coaches as an offensive and defensive talent for Munford Head Coach Glenn Goulder’s Lady Cougars.

The catcher has power to all fields and has made limited miscues behind the plate catching multiple pitchers.