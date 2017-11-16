Categorized | News

NEWS ALERT: Man struck and killed by train identified

Posted on November 16, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Railroad tracksTraffic came to a halt at Church Street, Navy Road and Easley Street after a pedestrian was struck by train.

The man died from his injuries after being hit by the train earlier this morning about 9 a.m. Authorities identified the man as Scott Thorpe, 51 years old. He was walking on the railroad tracks when he struck near Navy Road.

When the train came to rest, the front was near Biloxi Park. A local train engineer said it takes the average train about a mile to stop once applying brakes.

Witnesses said the horn was sounded as the train approached. After Thorpe was hit, all railroad crossings in Millington were temporarily closed. They were reopened by the afternoon.

