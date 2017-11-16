Obituary November 16, 2017

Categorized | Obituaries

RONALD WILLIAM ACKERMAN
Ronald William Ackerman, 77, of Memphis,  passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017. Mr. Ackerman was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Ackerman; and his parents, Marvin and Elizabeth Ackerman. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann Leavesley(Duane); daughter, Katharine B. Federman(Peter); daughter, Laura Ann Shelton; daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Hanzel; son, Andrew Jason Ackerman; grandchildren: Amanda Rocha, Shelby Nicole Gilbreath, Zachary Ackerman, Lonnie Brown(Jennifer), Conny Damanto(Dominic), Daniela Alexander(Jason); and great-grandchildren: Savannah Rocha, Scarlett Rocha, Elizabeth Brown, Violet Damanto, Sophia Alexander, and Kinsley Alexander. He was the owner of Going Western Hobby Shop. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at 2. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.

