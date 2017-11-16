Obituary November 16, 2017

Posted on November 16, 2017.
RONALD WILLIAM ACKERMAN
Ronald William Ackerman, 77, of Memphis, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017. Mr. Ackerman was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Ackerman; and his parents, Marvin and Elizabeth Ackerman. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann Leavesley(Duane); daughter, Katharine B. Federman(Peter); daughter, Laura Ann Shelton; daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Hanzel; son, Andrew Jason Ackerman; grandchildren: Amanda Rocha, Shelby Nicole Gilbreath, Zachary Ackerman, Lonnie Brown(Jennifer), Conny Damanto(Dominic), Daniela Alexander(Jason); and great-grandchildren: Savannah Rocha, Scarlett Rocha, Elizabeth Brown, Violet Damanto, Sophia Alexander, and Kinsley Alexander. He was the owner of Going Western Hobby Shop. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at 2. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
