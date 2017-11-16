Public Safety November 16, 2017

Arrests

Oct. 31- 39-year-old Millington male, charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 46-year-old Memphis male, charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise;

Nov. 1- 36-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear; 46-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, following too closely;

Nov. 2- 52-year-old Rosemark female, charged with theft of property $500 or less; 37-year-old Memphis male, charged with domestic assault; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with two counts of failure to appear; 27-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

Nov. 3- 27-year-old Millington female, charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 27-year-old Millington female, charged with failure to appear; 24-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear; 27-year-old Jackson female charged with domestic assault;

Nov. 4- 20-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 31-year-old Millington male charged with violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 34-year-old Memphis male, charge with theft of property $500 or more, failure to appear and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Nov. 5- 37-year-old Memphis male, charged with public intoxication and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search;

Nov. 6- 47-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault;

Nov. 7- 60-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault;

City Court Reports

October 31, 2017

Fines

Kenesha S. Alexander of 643 McWhirter in Memphis, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Tonya A. Bell of 37 A Ray Bluff Road in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City Court amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Je Me A. Boykin of 1896 Ezell Street in Memphis, , charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City Court amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Buck H. Bynum of 7151 Pam Drive in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City Court amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Brittany L. Hall of 841 Pope Street in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City Court amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

DaQuan D. Lipford of 4643 Garden Oaks Drive in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City Court amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Patricia A. Nelson of 2984 Benjestown Road in Memphis, charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost and charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Vickey E. Alston of 6292 Dawn Haven Drive in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance and driving while license suspended, bench warrant $1,000 bond;

Ashley M. Carsley of 1694 Maxine Drive in Memphis charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, guilty plea extended probation 11/29 jail, 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation;

Emily G. Collier of 224 N. Sampson Avenue in Dyersburg charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/21 probation 5 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year random drug screens;

D’antonio Jones of 257 Pryor Road of Drummonds charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant no bond;

Robert C. Jones of 3137 Marr Cove in Bartlett charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000, amended to theft under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, restitution to victim $2,084.99;

Monica L. Kistler of 1096 Joe Joyner Road in Munford, charged with aggravated burglary, amend to aggravated criminal trespass, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 2 credit, no contact with victim;

Zachary T. McKell of 236 Watson Road in Tipton, charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation 2 credit time served attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year and random drug screens;

Randy M. Push of 3140 Mt. Terrace in Memphis, charged with violation of probation, guilty plea probation extended 6 months jail, 6 months suspended, 11/29 probation;

Charles J. Suggs of Millington, charged with criminal trespass, guilty plea 30 days jail, 7 days credit, no fine, no cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Al Henry of 6096 Woodstock-Cuba Road in Millington charged with cruelty to animals;

November 7, 2017

Fines

Christopher M. Atkins of 834 Carrolton Avenue in Memphis, charged with failure to appear/non-payment of fine, owes $2,035, last paid November 8, 2016;

DeAndre D. Ellington of 6505 Westbury Ave in Horn Lake, Miss., charged with failure to yield emergency vehicle, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Douglas D. Ellison of 162 East Drive in Munford, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

John G. Goff of 4923 Navy Road No. 1 in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Phiullip T. Johnson of 10310 McQuiston Road in Brighton, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Andrieka N. Jones of 6895 Southknoll Avenue in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Gregory D. Shipley of 8181 Highway 51 North in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with following too close, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Patricia B. Troyer of 9155 Rosemark Road in Rosemark, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Jonathan D. Whitt of 1180 Munford Avenue in Munford, , charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Christopher M. Atkins of 834 Carrolton Avenue in Memphis charged with petition to revoke probation, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 8 months jail, 6 days credit;

Chasity A. Forte of 8281 George Brett Drive in Cordova charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea simple possession- meth, $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 10/29 suspended, 10/29 probation, 30 days credit, random drug screens;

Jon E. Gingrich of 3240 Debby Street in Memphis charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost 11/29 jail, 11/19 suspended, 11/19 probation, 10 days credit, no contact with victim;

Lisa M. Handschin of 3236 South Mendenhall Road in Memphis, charged with possession controlled substance with intent to sell, guilty plea amended to simple possession Xanak $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation 2 days credit, TBI not qualified, random drug screens;

Napoleon Hayes of 1430 Laudeen Drive of Memphis, charged with aggravated assault, amended to simple assault granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost;

Alicia N. Kelley of 108 Cedar Point Road in Drummonds charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended, 11/27 probation, 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, Interlock and attend MADD lecture, required report and random drug screens;

Joshua E. Neal of 242 Mallard Pointe Road No. 56 in Drummonds, charged with theft of property under $1,00 and criminal trespass, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Katlyn Vaillencourt of 6543 Navy Road in Millington charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Ronald E. Allen of 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington charged with leaving scene of accident/property and driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled;

Marco B. Tuggle of 4456 Ellen Street in Millington, charged with two counts of aggravated assault;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Oct. 29- 4781 Hallbrook Stree;

Oct. 30- 7685 Arapaho Street; 7775 West Navy Circle; 7083 Vincent Cove;

Oct. 31- 8377 Quito Road;

Nov. 2- 4915 Navy Road No. 6; 7842 Highway 51 North/Apt. 5; 7840 Highway 51 North/ Apt. 11;

Nov. 3- 3820 Micro Drive; 7874 C Street;

Nov. 4- 8147 B Street; 7309 Sheila Street; 5077 Easley Street No. 226; 8055 Highway 51 North;

Building Fire

Oct. 29- 5001 Bilrae Circle North;

Oct. 30- Royal View Cove;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Oct. 29- Highway 51 North and Paul Barrett Parkway; Wasp Road and Navy Road;

Oct. 31- Singleton Parkway and Highway 385;

Nov. 1- Highway 51 North and Highway 385;

Nov. 3- 7839 Highway 51 North;

Nov. 4- Shelby Road and Martha Street;

Smoke Detector

Oct. 29- 4809 Terrell Lane;

Oct. 30- 4686 Saratoga Avenue;

Alarm System Activated

Nov. 1- 8050 West Street;

Good Intent Call

Oct. 29- 5002 Bilrae Circle North;

Smoke Scare, Odor

Oct. 29- 4933 Navy Road;

Gasoline or Other

Oct. 31- 4701 Jack Huffman Blvd;

Medical Assistance

Oct. 29- 4658 Doris Circle;

Oct. 30- 8075 West Street; 4937 Ketta Lane; 9503 Highway 51 North; 4859 Montogemery Street;

Nov. 2- 3820 Micro Drive;

Service Call

Oct. 31- 4686 Saratoga Avenue;

Nov. 2- 4641 Bill Knight Avenue;