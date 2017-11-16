Two seriously wounded in weekend shooting

Star Staff Reports

Two men were transported to Regional One in Memphis after being shot.

Around 9:45 Saturday night, the shooting took place at the Commodore Village Apartments, which is located at 4486 Babe Howard Blvd.

Millington Police confirmed two men were shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Millington Public Safety Director Gary Graves, one person is in custody, but they have not been charged yet.

Witnesses on the scene reported hearing up to six gunshots. The victims were shot in the head and one of the victims has been upgraded to seriously critical condition by Monday morning.

The two victims were identified as Rickey Lewis, 22, and Rosedrick Bradford, 21. The person responsible for the shooting fled the scene on foot. The MPD later placed a suspect in custody. It is unsure right now if the person in custody is the person who shot the two men.

UPDATE

The Millington Police Department has a charged Derecco Allen, 23, with the shooting of the two men from this past weekend. Allen is charged with the shooting of Bradford and Lewis. Allen is currently being held in the Millington Jail with two counts of Attempted Murder. The Millington Police received a 911 call Nov. 11 around 9:42 p.m. saying a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Bradford was found in the 4500 block of Babe Howard, which is the Commodore Village Apartments with the gunshot wound. Lewis was found with gunshot wounds to the head and arm in a vehicle parked in front of the 7600 block of Kiowa, which is in the same apartment complex. Both men were transported to Regional One in critical condition. Lewis remains in serious condition at Regional One, and Bradford has been released from the hospital.