NEWS ALERT: Millington Christmas Parade to start at 1 p.m. on December 2

Join the City of Millington’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2 beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will travel down Navy Road from Newport to Leroy Boatwright Street, previously C Street (now Leroy Boatwright).

Prior to the parade there will be a free brunch with Mrs. Claus at the Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Street, beginning at 10 a.m. For more info contact Millington Arts Recreation, and Parks at 873-5770.

There will be awards handed out for the holly award, the most festive equestrian group; the jolly award, presented to the most spirited marching group; the mistletoe award, presented to the finest float; the sugarplum award, presented to the merriest school group; and the joyous award, presented to the best marching group.

You must pre-register to enter the parade, registration is free.

Registration is online here: http://www.millingtontn.gov/Activities/Activity/Detail/Millington-Christmas-Parade-8