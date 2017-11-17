Categorized | Community, News

NEWS ALERT: Millington Christmas Parade to start at 1 p.m. on December 2

Posted on November 17, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Millington Christmas Parade Preview 3 Millington Christmas Parade primaryJoin the City of Millington’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2 beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will travel down Navy Road from Newport to Leroy Boatwright Street, previously C Street (now Leroy Boatwright).
Prior to the parade there will be a free brunch with Mrs. Claus at the Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Street, beginning at 10 a.m. For more info contact Millington Arts Recreation, and Parks at 873-5770.
There will be awards handed out for the holly award, the most festive equestrian group; the jolly award, presented to the most spirited marching group; the mistletoe award, presented to the finest float; the sugarplum award, presented to the merriest school group; and the joyous award, presented to the best marching group.
You must pre-register to enter the parade, registration is free.
Registration is online here: http://www.millingtontn.gov/Activities/Activity/Detail/Millington-Christmas-Parade-8

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  