SPORTS ALERT: Five local players to play in Dec. 9 Liberty Bowl All-Star Game

Star Staff Reports

The 16th Annual Auton Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game will take place Dec. 9 on the campus of MUS with a 2:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

Among the notable stars on the Blue and Red rosters are Tennessee Mr. Football Award nominees running backs Kalyn Grandberry from Raleigh-Egypt and Tyler Badie from Briarcrest Christian.

The head coaches were announced weeks ago with St. George’s David Carter leading the Blue All-Stars and Wooddale’s Jerome Griffin in charge of the Red Team Stars. The players will have a week together and chances to impress college scouts in hopes of getting scholarships.

Some area standouts took watch for in the game will be Brighton’s Lance West and Aaron Alston for the Red All-Stars. Their Tipton County rival Chaz Hayes of Munford will be on the Blue Team.

The Red Team will feature do-it-all standout JJ Vaden of Bartlett. Blue All-Stars to also check out Dec. 9 will be Leandre Cooper (Millington), Carter Weakley (TRA), Tate Kolwyck (Arlington), Ted Lyons (Germantown) and Matt Connors (Collierville).

ROSTERS

The 2017 Red Team All-Stars are Jalen Alexander (Southwind), Aaron Alston (Brighton), William Bradley (East), Nickolas Burks (Fairley), Elijah Burnett (Hamilton), Joe Carter (MUS), Rashad Clayton (Central), Sumner Darlington (ECS), Buchanan Dunavant (MUS), Aram Dunbar (Raleigh-Egypt), Marvin Farmer (Westwood), Kalyn Grandberry (Raleigh-Egypt), Jack Grissom (FACS), Christian Harris (Sheffield), Anthony Hearn (Overton), Ndayambaje John (Kingsbury), Caleb Johnson (MAHS), Tenarius Johnson (Wooddale), Ty Kimberlin (Harding), Will Lawrence (Harding), Daiyveonta Linwood (Wooddale), Jackson Little (Houston), Orlando Manning (MASE), Eric McGlown (SBA), Isaiah Mills (Wooddale), Quarterrion Moore (Melrose), Takolah Moore (Southwind), Shane Ptaceck (Houston), Draper Redmond (Whitehaven), Kenneth Richmond (Middle College), Devon Robinson (Whitehaven), Christian Robinson (Central), Anterious Ryan (Rossville Christian), Elijah Smalls (Fairley), Nathan Thomas (Raleigh-Egypt), Trey Thomas (MUS), Paul Todd (Hillcrest), Larry Turner (Raleigh-Egypt), JJ Vaden (Bartlett), Bobby Wade (MUS), Lance West (Brighton), Ion Williams (Westwood), Rayshad Williams (Whitehaven), Cortarius Wilson (Southwind), Chris Witherspoon (Whitehaven) and John Wrister (East); Red Team coaching staff are Head Coach Jerome Griffin (Wooddale) and assistant coaches Will Hudgens (Houston), Dewayne Harris (Westwood), Johnny Allen (Harding), Gene Robinson (Fairley) and Jonas Rodriguez (ECS).

The 2017 Blue Team All-Stars are Ben Austin (Briarcrest), Tyler Badie (Briarcrest), Marcus Bersoza (Collierville), Asa Bonner (Cordova), Quentin Booker (Covington), Micah Breckenridge (White Station), Bryce Bush (CBHS), Nic Cantu (CBHS), Matt Connors (Collierville), Niko Cooper (Douglass), Leandre Cooper (Millington), Josh Crawford (Lausanne), Winston Delane (BTW), Bradley Ellis (Briarcrest), Devin Fisher (Bolton), Tommy Fonda (Kirby), Jaylon Guy (KIPP), Spencer Hayden (Fayette Academy), Chaz Hayes (Munford), Patrick Healy (CBHS), Parron Hooker (Mitchell), Michael Jackson (MLK Prep), Chris Jones (Freedom Prep), Caleb Jones (Ridgeway), Eli Jordan (Arlington), Tate Kolwyck (Arlington), Nyle Love (Lausanne), Ted Lyons (Germantown), Rodney Matthews (Craigmont), Joc Nebk (Douglass), Caleb Nelson (Arlington), Brian Payne (St. George’s), Sheridan Pratcher (Oakhaven), Parker Pulliam (Lausanne), Traven Pulliam (Trezevant), Garrett Sapp (White Station), Connor Shamblin (Briarcrest), Quantarius Tate (Manassas), Nathan Tatko (Northpoint), Kundarrious Taylor (Ridgeway), Cornell Trotter (Manassas), Carter Weakley (Tipton-Rosemark Academy), London White (Ridgeway), Greg Williams (White Station) and Ryan Winkel (CBHS); Blue Team coaching staff are Head Coach David Carter (St. George’s) and assistant coaches Carl Coleman (Manassa), Adam Sykes (Arlington), Brian Stewart (Briarcrest), Preston Harris (Douglass) and Chris Smith (Germantown).