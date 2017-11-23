Categorized | Education & Safety

County Road Crews Picked Up Almost 31 Tons of Trash Last Month

November 23, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
Public Safety October Trash Pick Up 11-23Shelby County trash crews removed almost 31 tons of garbage tossed along roads last month in the unincorporated areas and those bordering Shelby Farms.
“Every dollar used for litter could have been spent on other pressing citizen needs. Still, we’re committed to improving the appearance of Shelby County,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.
Public Works employees, Shelby County Corrections Center inmates and court-supervised offenders overseen by the non-profit agency Clean Memphis work weekly near Millington, Woodstock, Northaven, South-East Shelby County, North- East Shelby County and Cordova. A D.U.I. offender crew also works on Saturdays.
The most roadside debris was noted along Holmes at Crumpler, Mullins Station at Whitten and Houston Levee at Walnut Grove.
Shelby County Public Works has hidden cameras in the unincorporated neighborhoods. Illegal dumping offenders are prosecuted.
To report litter, go to www.shelbycountytn.gov and click on the Report a Concern link. Citizens can also call the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center at (901) 222-2300.

