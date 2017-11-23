Obituary November 23, 2017

RUTH ANN MOORE

Ruth Ann Rodgers Moore, 74, resident of Somerville, and wife of the late William Victor “Bill” Moore, departed this life Wednesday morning, November 15, 2017 at her residence. Services of Remembrance for Mrs. Moore were conducted at 2 P.M. Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with officiating ministers Elder Timothy Guess and Elder Bobby Poe. Interment followed in the Evergreen Cemetery in Williston. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland. Mrs. Moore was born July 19, 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School Class of 1961 and continued her education, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee and her Master’s Degree from Memphis State University in Memphis, Tennessee. She was married May 30, 1963 to William Victor “Bill” Moore and was an active member of Collierville Primitive Baptist Church. Mrs. Moore was employed as a teacher for the Shelby County School System and Fayette Academy before her retirement. She taught for 40 years and impacted the lives of many students. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, needlework, homemaking and entertaining or spending time her family and friends. Her wisdom and grace were always evident in her interactions with friends and family, and those attributes will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the kind words, thoughts and prayers that have been bestowed on them from all of their friends and loved ones. Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughter, Cindi Landry (Ken) of Somerville; two sons, Douglas Moore (Cindy) of Cleveland, Tenn., Captain Wayne R. Arguin (Andrea Bellis Crop) of New Orleans; two sisters, Emily Smith (Bill) of Arlington, Sandy Haddad (Charles) of Somerville; and five grandchildren, Currie Landry, Will Landry, Sullivan Landry, Briley Moore and Jackson Moore.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Victor “Bill” Moore who died November 1, 2017 and her parents, Henry Currie Rodgers and Thelma Clyde Parrott Rodgers. Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Ken Landry, Currie Landry, Will Landry, Sullivan Landry, Jackson Moore and Wayne Arguin. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Collierville Primitive Baptist Church, 339 E. Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017. Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.