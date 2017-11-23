Public Safety November 23, 2017

Arrests

Nov. 7- 60-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault; 37-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear; 30-year-old Atoka male, charged with failure to appear and revocation of suspension of sentence;

Nov. 10- 38-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear, lights required on motor vehicles and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;

Nov. 11- 26-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear and theft of property $500 or more; 39-year-old Covington female, charged with accidents involving damage to vehicle, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and violation of registration; 35-year-old Humbolt male, charged with public intoxication;

Nov. 12- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 22-year-old Millington male charged with two counts criminal attempt;

Nov. 13- 23-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear; 34-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports

November 14, 2017

Fines

Clyde J. Ellzey of 8662 Greenview Place in Southaven, Miss., charged domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine and cost 11/29 jail, 11/21 suspended, 11/21 probation 8 days credit, OVAC assessment and follow up treatment, no contact with victim;

Adam D. Estes of 395 Sunflower in Atoka, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;

Rachel L. Fitz of 4904 Buford Avenue in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to city charge no driver’s license, $50 fine plus cost, and charged with child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;

Sentences

Jonathan U. Elam of 228 McCullough Circle in Munford charged with driving under the influence, DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 jail, 11/27 suspended 11/27 probation, 0 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock required;

Joseph F. Frix 6356 Old Glory of Millington, violation of probation, found guilty 11 months and 20 days SCDC, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;

David R. Malady of 3348 Kenbridge Drive of Bartlett charged DUI first offense $750 fine and cost 11/29 fail, 11/22 suspended 11/22 probation 1 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year interlock MADD Lecture;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Robert E. Johnson of 773 Crockett Place in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Christan R. Morphis of 839 Munford Giltedge Road in Munford charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diverson/probaton 11/29 plus cost;

Shearley E. Thomas Jr., of 4340 West Union Road in Millington, charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000 and charged with driving while license suspended;

Vicotria Trenthem of 6919 Richard Wilson Drive in Millington charged with petition to revoke probation and failure to appear, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Derecco D. Allen of 4892 Saratoga in Millington, charged with two count criminal attempt to commit murder;