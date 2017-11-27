SPORTS ALERT: Grandberry brings back one of three area Mr. Football Awards

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2017 Mr. Tennessee Football winners were announced today with local standout Kalyn Grandberry taking home the top prize in Division Class 3A.

Grandberry is the first Raleigh-Egypt Pharaoh to win the award in school history. On his way to becoming Mr. Football, Grandberry broke the 18-year-old Shelby-Metro touchdown record of 34 with more than 40 scores this season. In a mid-season game against the Millington Trojans, Grandberry tallied 6 touchdowns in a 60-6 win.

Former Millington Central High School Assistant Principal and current Bolton High School Principal Bo Griffin said Grandberry is very deserving of the honor.

“He’s an amazing young man,” the former Raleigh-Egypt principal said. “This kid needs some media time for being Mr. Football 3A. Grandberry represented Raleigh-Egypt in a great way.”

Griffin was named Principal of the Year for Athletic District 9 by the A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards.

But the day belongs to the Mr. Football winners and Grandberry. Grandberry’s record-breaking season lead the Pharaohs to an unbeaten regular season and REHS reaching the State Quarterfinals after starting 12-0.

Other Shelby-Metro winners were Division II Class 2A Eric Gray of Lausanne Collegiate School and Division II Class 3A Bill Norton of Christian Brothers High School.