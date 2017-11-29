SPORTS ALERT: TRA’s Ramsey signs with Shorter Volleyball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Today the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Volleyball team came together to celebrate the signing of the most decorated player in the program’s history.

Senior Haley Ramsey was joined by teammates, competitive coach Carla Anderton, TRA Head Coach Wendy Porter, TRA administration, friends and family members parents Brian and Sally, brother Eli, grandparents Scrubby and Jeanette Rast and JD and Susan Ramsey for her signing to Shorter University.

Haley will join the squad of Head Coach John Moseley and play for the Lady Hawks. Shorter University is located in Rome, Ga., and play in the Gulf South Conference.

Ramsey was recruited by the likes of CBU, Union, Austin Peay and North Alabama. But the All-Region standout set her heart on playing at a smaller, Christian based institution to continue her playing and education.

“We’ve tried to let God take control of it,” her father Brian said. “And it was hard sometimes. We were looking at other schools. Distance played a factor but God open some doors and closed other doors. We trust that and it’s a small Christian school. And that played a big role. She decided a long time ago to attend a small Christian school.”

The atmosphere of Shorter is comparable to TRA where Ramsey started her playing days in the fifth grade. At the age of 12 she played competitive volleyball and has trained under the likes of current Briarcrest Head Coach Anderton.

Porter placed Ramsey into the starting rotation during her freshman year.

“Haley has never come off the court in four years,” Porter noted. “So obviously she has over the years developed all her skills. She’s become a go-to player on the front row and the back row. She has led our team offensively and defensively. Which is not the most common thing. She’s an all-around player.”

Ramsey, a three-year captain, has won the Lady Rebels Best Offensive Player the last three years for leading the team in kills. She led the team in digs this past season earning the Best Defensive Player award as well.

Her standout play in the front and back rows guided TRA to the Sub-State round her final two seasons. The Lady Rebels hosted Sectionals this past campaign.

Ramsey was named All-Region Tournament for her play this past October.