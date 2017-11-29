SPORTS UPDATE: Flag City Showdown 2017 goes to TRA Girls and Millington Boys

GIRLS BASKETBALL: TRA 21, Millington 68

The week of November 27 presented a challenge for Tipton-Rosemark Academy Lady Rebel Head Coach Cameron Pridemore’s team.

Taking on the likes of Westminster, Millington and Rossville in a four-day stretch, the Lady Rebels were going to be the favorites in each game. Not too long ago, TRA would have been the underdogs.

Lady Rebel senior guard Brittany Hall remembers those days. That’s why Hall is truly grateful after a victory over Westminster Monday night and a 68-21 win Tuesday over the rival Millington Lady Trojans in the William Osteen Gymnasium.

“Like a lot of people say, we have a lot of young talent,” she said. “We’re doing really well. We have a lot of energy on the floor and we’re winning a lot of games we’re supposed to. So it feels good these days to be a Lady Rebel.”

BOYS BASKETBALL: TRA 53, Millington 56

The Millington Trojans’ unofficial Rivalry Week began Tuesday night welcoming the new-look Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels.

With the Rebels led by new Head Coach Chris Anderson coming to the William Osteen Gymnasium first, the Trojans had the challenge of winning the Flag City Showdown before traveling up the road to take on the Brighton Cardinals Friday night.

TRA gave Millington all it could handle for 32 minutes. The Rebels were a quarter away from winning their first game in the rivalry ahead 44-41. Then the Trojans responded with clutch plays from players like Bobby Macklin, Mac Coulter, Faizon Fields and the Mattox Brothers of Bryce and Jonathan to pull out a 56-53 win.

“A little toughness finally… by certain people,” Millington Head Coach Jewell Gates said. “We’ve got a couple of key rebounds from Macklin and Coulter. We held the ball OK. We turned a couple of them over. But we handled it well enough down the stretch to pull out a win. That’s probably what we wouldn’t have down three weeks ago. I see the improvements. Just not as quickly as I want because I am a very impatient guy.”