Lady Cougars mix and match in win over Soulsville

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

MEMPHIS — Munford Lady Cougars Head Coach Steve Poindexter pointed out three things about his team heading into the 2017-18 season.

He noted the rotation will be deeper from last season. Munford played 12 players Nov. 21 in a 60-23 victory over the Soulsville Lady Tornadoes. Poindexter also noted his front line of Deja Potter, Aliyah Lee and Gabby Crawford will be a focal point of the offense.

The trio dominated the action on the AutoZone Gymnasium court on the campus of the Stax Museum. And Poindexter mention in early November that Alabama signee Crawford will be used differently from years past.

Prior to this season Crawford was the post presence for the Lady Cougars. Against Soulsville, the senior standout ran point, dish out assists and drained a few three-pointers.

“I think this time of the year, whether you’re winning or losing, you’re trying to learn about your team,” Poindexter said. “You’re trying to figure out things. It’s all about trying to figure out what we can do that best fits our personnel to give ourselves a better chance to win.

“Right now that’s what it’s all about,” he added. “We’ve talked about chemistry before. That’s a work in progress. Anytime we touch the floor that’s an opportunity for us to build on that.”

The poised Lady Cougars jumped out 8-0 behind a Crawford triple, Lee basket in the post and Crawford to Potter connection leading to a layup.

Crawford continued to display her outside touch hitting a jumper and nailing a three-pointer that made the score 13-3.

After baskets by Potter and Crawford, Lady Cougar guard Kennisha Mason hit a triple that made the tally 20-3. Then Crawford closed out the opening period with another long-range trey making the score 23-3.

The Lady Cougars had a similar second quarter scoring 22 points and holding the Lady Tornadoes to 4 points. Lee was the scoring force in that period with the first 6 points of the quarter all coming in the low post.

Munford was ahead 29-3 after Lee’s third basket coming off an assist of Crawford. Then the rest of the half younger Lady Cougars like Erin Cornelius, Camryn Bruce and Maiya Reed all contributed to the 45-7 halftime lead.

“I think this was a game right here that it wasn’t necessarily about winning or losing,” Poindexter concluded. “I told the girls, ‘You’re going to win. But how are you going to win.’ I thought that first group was really under control and really unselfish. They played in a way I thought we can really feel good about some things. We still have a lot of work today.”