Public Notice

Posted on November 30, 2017.
| TOWN OF BRIGHTON
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
FOR THE 2017 BRIGHTON TOWN HALL
ROOFING PROJECT SECTION A
The TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Tennessee will receive sealed bids for
the Brighton Town Hall Roofing Project until 3p.m. on December
7, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Bids are to be addressed to the Mayor and delivered to the TOWN OF
BRIGHTON, P. O. Box 277, TOWN OF BRIGHTON, TN 38011.
The work consists of the Brighton Town Hall Roofing Project for the
TOWN OF BRIGHTON. Bids shall be identified on the exterior of the
sealed envelope with all the information required by law, including
the name of the project and the bidder’s name, address and license
number, expiration date and classification.
All bidders must be licensed contractors to perform the type of
construction herein described and as required by Tennessee Code
Annotated.
Each bidder agrees by the submission of his bid to commence work
within ten (20) days of the issuance by the Town of a “Written Notice
to Proceed” and to fully complete the work within thirty (30) calendar
days from the date of the Notice to Proceed.The successful bidder will
be required to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond.
