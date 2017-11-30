Public Notice

| TOWN OF BRIGHTON

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FOR THE 2017 BRIGHTON TOWN HALL

ROOFING PROJECT SECTION A

The TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Tennessee will receive sealed bids for

the Brighton Town Hall Roofing Project until 3p.m. on December

7, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids are to be addressed to the Mayor and delivered to the TOWN OF

BRIGHTON, P. O. Box 277, TOWN OF BRIGHTON, TN 38011.

The work consists of the Brighton Town Hall Roofing Project for the

TOWN OF BRIGHTON. Bids shall be identified on the exterior of the

sealed envelope with all the information required by law, including

the name of the project and the bidder’s name, address and license

number, expiration date and classification.

All bidders must be licensed contractors to perform the type of

construction herein described and as required by Tennessee Code

Annotated.

Each bidder agrees by the submission of his bid to commence work

within ten (20) days of the issuance by the Town of a “Written Notice

to Proceed” and to fully complete the work within thirty (30) calendar

days from the date of the Notice to Proceed.The successful bidder will

be required to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond.