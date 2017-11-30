Public Safety November 30, 2017

Arrests

Nov. 14- 41-year-old Munford female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 26-year-old male charged with vandalism $500 or less; 46-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 56-year-old Millington male charged with false reports;

Nov. 15- 38-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 41-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear;

Nov. 16- 46-year-old Memphis female charged with domestic assault; 39-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Nov. 19- 29-year-old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, open container law, speed limit violation and driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked; 49-year-old Atoka female charged with criminal trespass; 57-year-old Munford female charged with assault and public intoxication; 55-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication;

Nov. 20- 20-year-old Millington male arrested; 62-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault;

Nov. 21- 55-year-old Atoka male charged with criminal trespass; 49-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 47-year-old Street male charged with evading arrest, speed limit violation and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

City Court Reports

November 21, 2017

Fines

Jesika N. Brock of 5686 Campground Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with following too close, guilty plea City charge $50 plus cost; and charged with child restraint with City charge $50 fine no cost;

Taylor D. Clayborn of 185 N Merton Street in Memphis charged with failure to appear/booking and process, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Rachael N. Dunn of 139 Colonial Drive in Munford charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost;

Brett P. Harty of 4895 Cromwell Avenue of Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Terrell D. Huntsman of 4240 Ridgestone Drive of Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Shun M. Watson of 7629 Sledge in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with disregarded stop sign, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with violation of registration, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Keshia R. Wilson of 859 Daivd Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea City charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea City charge $50 fine plus cost;

Sentences

Rebecca A. Kollatz of 1304 Salem Street in Memphis charged with domestic assault, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation, 6 days credit;

Latonya n. Lee of 3810 Kalamath Cove in Memphis charged with aggravated assaultm anended to simple assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost attend anger management, no contact with victim, end of diversion November 20, 2018;

Freddie L. Matthews of Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21suspended, 11/21 probation 8 days credit;

Keywanda Miles, aka Kawanis, of 2020 Beaver Raod in Munford charged with assault, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 8/29 suspended, 11/26 probation with 3 days credit;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Robert Free of 774 Carrolton Road in Memphis charged with habitual motor vehicle offender;

Robert E. Johnson of 773 Crockett Place in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000;

Jennifer J. McCoy of 5884 Highway 51 North in Millington charged with driving left of center of roadway, driving while license suspended and improper display license plate;

Raymond D. McFeron of 107 Franklin Square in Munford charged with violation of probation and failure to appear;

Terrence M. Snipes of 8181 Leighton Lane in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, speeding and failure to appear;

Fire Reports

Emergency Medical Assistance

Nov. 5- 7825 Tumbling Creek Drive; 5867 Chadwell; 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road;

Nov. 6- 4876 Holly Lane; 8081 Highway 51 North; 4040 Lucy Road; 7911 C Street;

Nov. 8- 8181 Highway 51 North/407;

Nov. 9- 5884 Highway 51 North; 4886 Forbess Lane;

Nov. 10- 7841 Sweet Bark Road;

Nov. 11- 7832 Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 51 North; 4510 Babe Howard Blvd;

Building Fire

Nov. 8- 9296 Herring Hill;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 6- Singleton Parkway and Highway 385;

Nov. 7- Highway 51 North and Veterans Parkway; Shelby Road and Highway 51 North;

Nov. 10- 7839 Highway 51 North; 4933 Sigler Lane;

Person in Distress

Nov. 11- 1 Road/River;

Service Call, Others

Nov. 8- 4836 Navy Road; Suite 1;

Detector Activated

Nov. 8- 4933 Navy Road/4/

Arcing, Shorted

Nov. 5- 4945 Navy Road;

Assist invalid

Nov. 5- 5077 Easley Street/123;

Assistance

Nov. 5- 8718 Chase Road;

Nov. 9- 4931 Easley Street;

Medical Assistance

Nov. 10- 4100 Lucy Road;

Nov. 11- 8181 Highway 51 North;