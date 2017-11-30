Reaching souls and giving thanks

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The day before Thanksgiving, Millington’s Baker Community Center was Soul Out.

Soul Out Ministries founder Carol Jenkins and several volunteers were busy in the venue located at 7942 Church Street operating the Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Feast.

For about 3 hours, Soul Out Ministries feed nearly 200 individuals with turkey and dressing, spaghetti, green beans, corn, rolls and several desserts.

“We are here to feed whoever wants a hot meal,” Jenkins said. “We are here to do His work.”

Jenkins expressed her gratitude to all those who worked behind-the-scenes and during the event to help reach out to those in need this past holiday.

Soul Out Ministries provide a regular meal to those in need throughout the year. Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meals are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center from noon to 1 p.m.

The volunteers for the Fourth Annual Soul Out Ministries Thanksgiving Day Feast were Millington Municipal Schools bus drivers and monitors April Collins Smith, Sabrina Hall, Quinton Miller, Rev. Keith Barrett, Abraham McClinton, Marilyn Tipton, Sandra Halliburton, Phyllis Jones and Darlene Smothers; Temple United Methodist Church’s D’Leigh Harvell, Janet Cyganek, Debby Smith, Patti Prince, Ginger Childress, Gabby Schaub, Shirley Lowrey, Susan Thomasson, Elise George, Joe and Lila Walker, Pauline C. Albert and Sandra Halliburton.

Members of Temple United Methodist knitted 250 hats to give away at the event.

Also volunteering on the day were Debra Sigee, Dorothy Peete, Mary Montgomery, Christopher Smothers, Camille Sisu, Kaleb Williams, Carlton McClelland, Jakolby Tipton, Karrington Williams, Carman McClelland, Genielle Smith, Jyshaun Collins, April Collins-Smith, Phyllis J. Jones, Alicia Montgomery, Mya Perry, Kelsey Brown, Toni King, Forever Faithful Ministries Dr. Sammy Campbell and Serving You Too Ministries; Omega Psi Phi members Emile Sigee Jr., Oliver Williams, David Milan, Carlton McClelland, Kaime Gadson, Jerimiah Watson, David Bland, Kenny Brown, Eric Brent, Jay Davis, DJ Shingles and Thadius Gordon,

Soul Out Ministries is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carol Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com