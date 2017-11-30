Categorized | Community

Seconds at Turkey Trot

Posted on November 30, 2017.

Hooker Turkey TrotBrian Callies Foundation announced its newest team member, James Hooker, a Millington Central High School graduate, student at University of Memphis and in the U of M’s Army ROTC Unit. He is  also a member of the Millington Unit of the Army National Guard. Hooker finished second in the recent Second Annual 5K Turkey Trot in Memphis, only because he started late while helping Brian Callies set up its booth. He received his medal from Col. Greg Sanders of the MPD Old Allen Station.

