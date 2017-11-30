Shelby County Chamber Alliance Names Harold Byrd as Alliance President

Star Staff Reports

MEMPHIS — The Shelby County Chamber Alliance has named Harold Byrd, President of the Bank of Bartlett, as Alliance President. A graduate of University of Memphis, Mr. Byrd received BBA and MS degrees in Marketing. From 1976-1982, Mr. Byrd served District 99 as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives for three terms. Mr. Byrd serves as member of several civic organizations throughout Memphis and Shelby County. In his role with the Alliance, Mr. Byrd follows Mr. Cary E. Vaughn, CEO/President of Love Worth Finding Ministries, who served the Alliance as president for the past five years.

“Harold Byrd will be a great asset to our work in the Alliance,” says Tonia Howell, director of the Arlington Chamber. “He has a great understanding of the important issues facing Shelby County, and his relationships with business and government leaders will help us carry out our work.”

The Shelby County Chamber Alliance is made up of a group of six area Chambers including: Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, Collierville Area Chamber of Commerce, Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, and Millington Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored and excited to work with the outstanding leaders of our suburban Chambers. Much great work is being done in the Alliance areas to energize and promote business growth, new and existing, that will benefit all of Shelby County,” says Byrd. “I look forward to working with the Chambers on new opportunities and projects that will continue this growth.”

The Alliance serves as an advisory body for each participating chamber of commerce on legislative and policy issues that affect the business community along the TN 385/I-269 Corridor of Shelby County. The Alliance is concerned with infrastructure needs including roads, communications, utilities, water, rail and air transport, and other issues that directly impact the efficiency of doing business in a competitive environment.

“The point of the Alliance is to see the big picture, get the word out about our abundant resources, and plan accordingly for smart growth,” says John Threadgill, president of the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our suburban communities are strong and have enormous potential for growth.”

The Shelby County Alliance strives to keep its members, local businesses, and prospective new businesses informed on important local issues through their respective Alliance Chamber members. The Alliance promotes economic development, tourism, and community development. It represents more than 2,400 businesses throughout the Shelby County area. For more information about the Alliance, see www.shelbychamberalliance.org.