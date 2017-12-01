SPORTS ALERT: Brighton Baseball celebrates signings of Wilkins and Dunlap to Vol State

Posted on December 1, 2017.
By Thomas Sellers Jr.
The Brighton High School Baseball program came together today to celebrate a pair of signing to Vol State.
The Cardinal duo of Brett Wilkins and Will Dunlap will be joining the Pioneer program in Gallitin in 2018. Vol State Head Coach Ryan Hunt made the trip Brighton to witness Wilkins and Dunlap ink their letters of intent.
Brighton Head Coach Mike “Wick” Wickersham noted how special of event was taking place in the Brighton Gymnasium.
“This year is real important to me,” the Skipper said. “Not that all the other ones weren’t, but this is my first class. This is my freshmen class that has come all the way through. My seniors have been with us for four years. So it’s pretty exciting to see all of this.
“We’re extremely proud of these two kids here,” Coach Wick added. “They have worked just as hard as anyone in any program that I have been associated with. Good things happen to good people and these two guys are good guys.”
Wickersham noted Wilkins will be his No. 1 pitcher this upcoming season, and Dunlap will be featured in the outfield, infield and in the rotation.
Hunt said he is looking forward to Wilkins and Dunlap providing those same attributes to his team in the future.
Wilkins celebrated his signing with parents John Jr. and Monica Wilkins. He was also joined by sister Hadley, brother Cole and grandparents Alan and Esther Ashford.
Dunlap marked his signing day with family members Beverly and Billy Dunlap, aunt and uncle Rachel and Brent, cousins Ben and Kade, brother Sam and grandparents Dennis and Mary Dunlap.
