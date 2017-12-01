SPORTS ALERT: Brighton Baseball celebrates signings of Wilkins and Dunlap to Vol State

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Brighton High School Baseball program came together today to celebrate a pair of signing to Vol State.

The Cardinal duo of Brett Wilkins and Will Dunlap will be joining the Pioneer program in Gallitin in 2018. Vol State Head Coach Ryan Hunt made the trip Brighton to witness Wilkins and Dunlap ink their letters of intent.

Brighton Head Coach Mike “Wick” Wickersham noted how special of event was taking place in the Brighton Gymnasium.

“This year is real important to me,” the Skipper said. “Not that all the other ones weren’t, but this is my first class. This is my freshmen class that has come all the way through. My seniors have been with us for four years. So it’s pretty exciting to see all of this.