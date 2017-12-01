SPORTS ALERT: TRA’S Langford becomes program’s first position player D-I signee

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebel Baseball program witnessed its first Division I position player signee today in the school’s lobby.

Alex Langford is the answer to the future trivia question. The senior catcher joined other Rebel greats David Owen, Connor Alexander and current teammate Corey Mitson as D-I signings under Head Coach Brad Smith.

Smith welcomed friends and family of Langford to the signing ceremony. Langford is heading to Arkansas Little-Rock to play for the Trojans and Head Coach Chris Curry. The Trojans are a part of the Sun Belt Conference.

Langford impressed the Arkansas Little-Rock staff with his leadership, skills and knowledge of the game. Smith noted how Langford is in the top 10 of several offensive categories heading into his final season with the Rebels.

The leader of the Rebels said Langford is an impressive bat and wall behind the plate. Smith also noted Langford is a field manager and great battery mate.

Langford is the youngest child of Jim and Mary Langford. His older siblings Gracey, Paul and Emily all were standouts out TRA in their own particular extra-curricular activities. Paul, “The Grandfather of TRA Soccer,” was one of the pioneers in starting the soccer program for the Rebels. He signed a Division I scholarship as well.

“It was like he was in a completely different world with soccer,” Alex said. “So I never really felt the pressure of that. But as a person, my big brother has set a great example for me. And I do look up to him. I’ve always tried to be the type of person he is.”

Alex is a role model for his team and throughout the school. Several were in attendance to celebrate his day with him including family members JoAnne Wood (grandmother), Bob Wood (grandfather), Gracey Abney (sister), Avery Abney (niece), KC Abney (brother-in-law), Paul Langford (brother), Emily Langford (sister) and Laura Wood (Aunt).