SCHOOL NOTICE: TRA presents Berlin’s White Christmas this week

Posted on December 5, 2017.

TRA White Christmas CastTipton-Rosemark Academy Theater Department presents the musical, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,”based upon the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank. Music and lyrics by Berlin, book by David Ives and Paul Blake, original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie, orchestrations by Larry Blank, vocal and dance arrangements by Bruce Pomahac. Performances are Dec.7-10 at the Tipton-Rosemark Academy Performing Arts Center located at 8686 Rosemark Road in Millington. The Show begins this week Thursday Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., Friday Dec. 8, Saturday Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.  Purchase your tickets at tiptonrosemaracademy.net or contact Director, Lalania Vaughn at lvaughn@rebelmail.net

